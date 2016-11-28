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IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/03/2017 : € 75,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
28 November 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/03/2017
20160798
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
IRETI SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 123 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The investment programme to be co-financed by the Bank comprises schemes for the development of the electricity distribution network of the promoter in Turin and Parma, Italy and surrounding areas, during the period 2017–2020. The promoter has a concession for electricity distribution in the cities of Parma and Turin where it serves approximately 684,000 end users. The investment programme focuses on the construction of new distribution assets as well as the refurbishment and upgrade of existing assets.

The programme will enable the promoter to cater for demand growth, connect new users, improve the reliability and quality of electricity supply as well as meet new technical requirements and regulatory obligations on deployment of advanced meters.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at planning/consent stage with due regard to the need for environmental and biodiversity assessments. The borrower's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with environmental and biodiversity regulations will be reviewed during appraisal as well as the possibility of impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the borrower to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the programme are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
25 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72784036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160798
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
20 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185230499
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160798
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
20/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Data sheet
IREN ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications