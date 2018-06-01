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BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,333,711.63
Countries
Sector(s)
Romania : € 12,333,711.63
Industry : € 12,333,711.63
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 12,333,711.63
Other links
Related public register
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
1 June 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20160768
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
MUNICIPIUL BUCURESTI - SECTORUL 5
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 40 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of energy efficiency investments in residential buildings in Bucharest S5. This project falls under the Smart Finance for Smart Buildings (SFSB) Initiative, a joint initiative of the EIB Group and the European Commission (EC) aiming at supporting Energy Efficiency investments in buildings.

This investment programme concerns the refurbishment of multi-family private residential buildings in Sector 5 in the municipality of Bucharest in Romania and this will contribute to the SFSB (Smart Finance for Smart Buildings) initiative. This is the first investment programme in energy efficiency in buildings in Sector 5. Approximately 100 buildings will be refurbished. The investment will focus on thermal energy efficiency improvements of the building envelope. In addition, small-scale investments regarding the heating system may also be included.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation will bring environmental benefits by supporting components that reduce energy consumption and thus help to reduce air pollution and mitigate climate change. The buildings to be rehabilitated are expected to have limited negative environmental impacts during construction. The Bank will assess the promoter's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental regulations and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a public entity and therefore public procurement rules will apply. The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the promoter during the appraisal to ensure that the promoter will follow suitable procurement procedures, ensuring an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices, such that contracts will be in line with the project's best interests. The review will include verifying compliance with relevant national and EU legislation on procurement (Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), which may include a publication in the OJEU where appropriate.

Related documents
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
25 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
85191040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160768
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Romania
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
BUCHAREST S5 ENERGY EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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