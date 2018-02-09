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HUNAN FORESTRY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
China : € 100,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/12/2018 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNAN FORESTRY

Summary sheet

Release date
9 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/12/2018
20160746
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HUNAN FORESTRY
PEOPLE'S GOVERNMENT OF HUNAN PROVINCE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 204 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists of planting and rehabilitating about 58 600 hectares of forests in the Province of Hunan, People's Republic of China. The plan is to afforest about 6 100 hectares of abandoned lands, to further diversify the tree species composition in about 27 300 hectares of existing forests, to tend some 24 900 hectares of low quality young forests, and to enrich the underwood species composition of some 300 hectares of forests. The project will also include a biodiversity conservation and forest protection component, as well as the necessary investments in forest infrastructure, and a capacity building component.

The operation contributes to the Bank's environmental sustainability and Climate Action objectives. This project is fully in line with the EU's policy, as defined in the EU Strategy on China, which was adopted in 2016 and calls for an increased cooperation on climate change and in the EU-China 2020 Strategic Agenda for Cooperation, of which one of the main themes is sustainable development, including, explicitly, climate-change adaptation and mitigation and environmental protection. This commitment was also highlighted in the joint statement on climate change at the 2015 EU-China summit, where both sides expressed their commitment to low-carbon development and to cooperate in the context of the United Nations' climate conventions. The project is also in line with China's 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), which includes green growth as a primary target. The Plan contains ambitious targets in afforestation, including increasing the forest coverage rate to 23% (from 21.7% in 2015) as well as the forest stock to 16.5 billion m3 (from 15.1 billion m3 in 2015).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The implementation of this project is expected to optimise the forest structure in order to significantly improve the stability, stress resistance and environmental function of the forest's ecological system. The increased forest area, coverage rate and quality will increase the resilience of forest ecosystems against climate change and will contribute to climate change mitigation by increasing carbon stocks. In addition, when implemented, the project will improve the biological diversity and ecological resilience on degraded lands. The newly-planted and rehabilitated forests will also improve soil stability, water-retention capacity and air quality in industrial and urban areas. In addition, the project will improve fresh water quality in rivers through decreased siltation. Investments and capacity building on forest fire prevention will mitigate the fire risk in the region.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Procurement Guidelines.

Related documents
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Environmental Impact Assessment
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Social Impact Assessment
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNAN FORESTRY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84734090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160746
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Social Impact Assessment
Publication Date
6 Jun 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84737810
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160746
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNAN FORESTRY
Publication Date
10 Jul 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79749087
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160746
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
China
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Environmental Impact Assessment
Related public register
06/06/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - HUNAN FORESTRY - Social Impact Assessment
Related public register
10/07/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HUNAN FORESTRY
Other links
Summary sheet
HUNAN FORESTRY
Data sheet
HUNAN FORESTRY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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