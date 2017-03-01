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ETZ HOSPITAL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 43,000,000
Health : € 43,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/07/2017 : € 43,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances the modernisation of Dutch hospitals

Summary sheet

Release date
1 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2017
20160737
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ETZ HOSPITAL
STG ELISABETH-TWEESTEDEN ZIEKENHUIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the project is to reorganise and rationalise the service delivery of Elisabeth-Tweesteden Ziekenhuis (ETZ) hospital, recently established as a result of the merger of two existing hospitals located in the Tilburg area. The main components of the investment plan are the rehabilitation and modernisation of existing facilities and the development of a new electronic patient file.

Integrated territorial development

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal. The project is expected to bring wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting entity, thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/18/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances the modernisation of Dutch hospitals

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Publication Date
13 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72162610
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160737
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Publication Date
10 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125461654
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160737
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Other links
Summary sheet
ETZ HOSPITAL
Data sheet
ETZ HOSPITAL
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances the modernisation of Dutch hospitals

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB finances the modernisation of Dutch hospitals
Other links
Related public register
13/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ETZ HOSPITAL
Related public register
10/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ETZ HOSPITAL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications