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NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 179,099,518
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 179,099,518
Energy : € 179,099,518
Signature date(s)
7/11/2017 : € 79,099,518
7/11/2017 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports largest European onshore wind farm in Northern Sweden

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/11/2017
20160729
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
GE Financial Services / Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 179 million
EUR 741 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises the construction of an onshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 650MW in northern Sweden about 25 km from the city of Piteå.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to security of energy supply and environmental objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Swedish government issued a framework permit for the Markbygden cluster in March 2010 based on an overarching environmental impact assessment (EIA) from 2008, covering the cumulative effects of the whole development. The complementary EIA for Phase 1, which includes this project, was issued in May 2011 and the competent authority issued the environmental permit in December 2011. The site is currently mostly used for industry related to forestry and reindeer husbandry. The potential impact on reindeer husbandry has been subject to special attention and consideration during the development phase of the project. The project will pay direct compensation to the neighbouring community and the Sami indigenous tribe, with whom an agreement on benefit-sharing has been reached based on free prior informed consent. During appraisal, compliance with the Bank's environmental and social standards will be assessed.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Related documents
18/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
18/02/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Other links
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports largest European onshore wind farm in Northern Sweden

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
18 Feb 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70352022
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160729
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
18 Feb 2017
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73516818
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160729
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
17 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
204477302
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160729
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Other links
Summary sheet
NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Data sheet
NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports largest European onshore wind farm in Northern Sweden

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports largest European onshore wind farm in Northern Sweden
Other links
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
18/02/2017 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
17/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - NORTH POLE ONSHORE WIND FARM

Videos

Thumbnail: #investEU: Cold winds for northern lights
#investEU: Cold winds for northern lights
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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