IRDI SORIDEC CO-INVESTISSEMENTS

Summary sheet
The project consists of a quasi-equity contribution to a regional development fund targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and small mid-caps based in the French region of Occitanie. The fund is managed by IRDI SORIDEC Gestion, a Toulouse-based independent firm supported by a number public and private entities, that has been deploying growth capital since 1981. The French Regions SME Programme (2016-0369) under which this operation is made aims at co-financing instruments that provide financial support to SMEs and mid-caps in several French regions. The programme leverages regional European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) and contributions from national/regional authorities.
This operation responds the priorities of the EIB as regards to access to finance for SMEs and mid-caps, in particular in relation to working capital, capital expenditure (CAPEX) investments, and risk financing to ensure technological leadership in innovative and sustainable sectors. To better support enterprises and entrepreneurial projects on their territories and address severe market gaps impacting SMEs and mid-caps, several French regions have been supporting regional funding initiatives.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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