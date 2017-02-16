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UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Latvia : € 30,000,000
Services : € 12,000,000
Education : € 18,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/07/2017 : € 12,000,000
20/07/2017 : € 18,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Related press
Latvia: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 30m loan from EIB for University of Latvia campus development

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/07/2017
20160695
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
LATVIJAS UNIVERSITATE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a new research and technology centre and a new study centre as part of the development of the university campus

The project concerns the second phase of University of Latvia's (UL) campus development plan. The proposed project will finance the construction and furnishing of two university facilities in the new Tornakalns campus, located in the direct vicinity of the historical city centre of Riga, next to the National Library. The purpose of the project is to support the modernisation of the university's infrastructure by building a new research and technology centre and a new study centre. UL's aim is to foster interdisciplinary synergies and cooperation between research institutes and study departments by increasing the quality and relevance of teaching, learning and academic research activities. Concentrating the research activities in a single location at the Tornakalns campus instead of using the current isolated facilities around the city of Riga will contribute to the overall quality of the academic space by ensuring a full campus experience for the students.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Universities and research institutions are not specifically mentioned in Directive 2011/92/EU on environmental impact assessment (EIA). An EIA is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive. However, parts of the investment might be covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project. Potential impact on Natura 2000 conservation sites as well as operating procedures and systems related to animal testing, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), biosafety hazards and wastes management will also be checked. For new buildings the following EU directives: (a) Directive 2010/31/EU on the energy performance of buildings; and (b) Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The design of the buildings with regard to energy performance and any specific targets to be met will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Other links
Related press
Latvia: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 30m loan from EIB for University of Latvia campus development

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68895566
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160695
Sector(s)
Services
Education
Regions
European Union
Countries
Latvia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Other links
Summary sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Data sheet
UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE
Related press
Latvia: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 30m loan from EIB for University of Latvia campus development

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Latvia: Investment Plan for Europe - EUR 30m loan from EIB for University of Latvia campus development
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNIVERSITY OF LATVIA RESEARCH AND STUDY CENTRE

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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