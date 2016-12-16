BLANKENBURG TUNNEL PPP

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
The project consists of the construction of a 2x3 lanes motorway of approximately 4.2km, incorporating below river and land based tunnels. The project also includes lowered connections to the A20 motorway and elevated connections to the A15 motorway. The project is situated near the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.
The Blankenburg project is located on the comprehensive TEN-T road network. The project aims to increase capacity and improve road safety on sections of the Dutch motorway near Rotterdam and underlying road network with heavy traffic, and is being procured as a design-build-finance-maintain (DBFM) public-private partnership (PPP).
The project consists of a new 2x3 motorway 4.2 km long, connecting two existing motorways (A15 and A20), therefore it falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The tender process was launched in May 2016, 3 letters of interest were then received in June 2016, and in July 2016 a Competitive Dialogue process started with the bidders. Final offers and Contract award together with Financial Close are expected to happen during 2017. The Concession will include design, construction, financing, and maintenance. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The total project cost is estimated at approximately EUR 1 bn.
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