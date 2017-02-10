Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 1,679,900
Tunisia : € 28,320,100
Industry : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2017 : € 1,679,900
11/12/2017 : € 5,300,000
31/03/2021 : € 9,000,000
11/12/2017 : € 14,020,100
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 21m loan to Tunisian One Tech group to accelerate development of its innovative products

Summary sheet

Release date
10 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2017
20160661
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
ONE TECH HOLDING
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 43 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's new product development and capital expenditure programme focusing on cables and mechatronic components.

The investments aim to improve the promoter's competitiveness and to increase its manufacturing capacities and own value added. The investments will be carried out in Tunisia and to a minor extent in one location in Morocco.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project may entail the construction of new buildings that might require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Tunisian regulation. Environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project is done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Other links
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 21m loan to Tunisian One Tech group to accelerate development of its innovative products

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Publication Date
27 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69867645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160661
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Tunisia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Other links
Summary sheet
MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Data sheet
MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 21m loan to Tunisian One Tech group to accelerate development of its innovative products

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Tunisia: EIB provides EUR 21m loan to Tunisian One Tech group to accelerate development of its innovative products
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MECHATRONIC AND CABLE MANUFACTURING MAGHREB

Videos

Thumbnail: Investing in a resilient and inclusive future
Investing in a resilient and inclusive future
Learn more
Thumbnail: Providing opportunities to Tunisia’s young talented people
Providing opportunities to Tunisia’s young talented people
Learn more

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications