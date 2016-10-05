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WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 150,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/03/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports high quality drinking water in Brabant

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/03/2017
20160644
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
BRABANT WATER NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
EUR 508 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of a 2016-2021 investment programme into the production and distribution facilities of BW, Netherlands' 2nd largest water supply company operating in the province of North Brabant. The programme consists mainly of replacement and upgrading of pumping stations and related water treatment installations, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) equipment, potable water distribution networks, and purchase of water meters, pressure gauges and operational support infrastructure.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life of up to 2.46 million inhabitants situated in a geographical area covering the province of North Brabant by improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supply and by improving resource efficiency. The project allows for continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive social and environmental benefits. The upgrade of the water distribution pipelines, pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with an impact on the environment and resource efficiency. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports high quality drinking water in Brabant

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70445714
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160644
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
175994233
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160644
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Other links
Summary sheet
WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Data sheet
WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports high quality drinking water in Brabant

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports high quality drinking water in Brabant
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATER SUPPLY PROVINCE NORTH BRABANT II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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