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MARGUERITE FUND II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Sector(s)
Industry : € 4,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 18,000,000
Telecom : € 26,000,000
Transport : € 42,000,000
Energy : € 110,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/11/2017 : € 2,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 2,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 9,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 9,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 13,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 13,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 21,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 21,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 55,000,000
30/11/2017 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
25/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGUERITE FUND II

Summary sheet

Release date
25 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/11/2017
20160631
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MARGUERITE FUND II
CASSA DEPOSITI E PRESTITI,BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO,CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS,BANQUE EUROPEENNE D'INVESTISSEMENT,KFW,INSTITUTO DE CREDITO OFICIAL
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a pan-European infrastructure fund targeting transport, energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, ICT (broadband) and water treatment sectors.

Marguerite Fund II aims at equity investments in different sectors including energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, transport, telecommunications and water treatment within EU countries. Up to 20% could be also invested into accession countries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Most of the Fund's underlying infrastructure investments will either require a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) or a screening decision by the national competent authority to determine whether an EIA is required or not. The legal documentation to be entered into by the Bank will require the Fund to ensure that its underlying investments respect the relevant EU Directives and the environmental and social standards of the Bank. The promoter's capacity and procedures will be assessed to ensure that the Fund Management and its investee companies are in compliance with the Bank's environmental and social requirements for infrastructure fund activities.

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the EIB Guide to Procurement or relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Comments

No web publication for confidentiality reasons

Related documents
25/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Publication Date
25 Aug 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
73082638
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160631
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Publication Date
27 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
190596327
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160631
Sector(s)
Industry
Energy
Transport
Telecom
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
EU Countries
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
25/08/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Related public register
27/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MARGUERITE FUND II
Other links
Summary sheet
MARGUERITE FUND II
Data sheet
MARGUERITE FUND II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications