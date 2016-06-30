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BICE CREDIT LINE FOR PRIVATE SECTOR

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,597,681.41
Countries
Sector(s)
Argentina : € 60,597,681.41
Credit lines : € 60,597,681.41
Signature date(s)
2/11/2017 : € 60,597,681.41
Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB supports SMEs with USD 71m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
26 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/11/2017
20160630
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BICE LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS
Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (BICE)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 61 million
EUR 120 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A line of credit to part-finance projects undertaken by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Argentina, and implemented by Banco de Inversión y Comercio Exterior (BICE)

The project aims to contribute to better access to long-term finance for the local private sector in Argentina.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The promoter will be required to comply with the Bank's environmental and social (E&S) standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Other links
Related press
Argentina: EIB supports SMEs with USD 71m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Argentina: EIB supports SMEs with USD 71m loan
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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