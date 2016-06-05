Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2018 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Related EFSI register
13/03/2019 - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Related press
Hungary: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports further expansion of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport

Summary sheet

Release date
16 January 2019
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2018
20160605
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
BUDAPEST AIRPORT ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 463 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises a number of investments at Budapest Airport that are mainly aimed at accommodating future growth in traffic and continuing to ensure highest airport safety and security standards are maintained. Works include the construction of the new Pier B, a possible new Terminal 3, the renewal of the airfield ground lighting, the construction of a new cargo city and a range of other landside and airside enhancements. The upgrade of the baggage handling system with the most recent Standard 3 machines is also included. The project will increase the handling capacity of the airport to accommodate the expectable future demand, strengthen the Airport's operational resilience and improve passenger's experience.

The project will increase capacity and levels of service at Budapest Airport, benefiting passengers, cargo operators and other airport stakeholders alike.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A number of the components of the project would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Related documents
08/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
13/03/2019 - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Other links
Related press
Hungary: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports further expansion of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Publication Date
8 Jul 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158726442
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160605
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
91804457
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160605
Last update
13 Mar 2019
Sector(s)
Transport
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Related EFSI register
13/03/2019 - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Other links
Summary sheet
BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Data sheet
BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Related press
Hungary: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports further expansion of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB supports further expansion of Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport
Other links
Related public register
08/07/2022 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)
Related EFSI register
13/03/2019 - BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications