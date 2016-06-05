BUDAPEST AIRPORT CONCESSION (CAPEX PLAN)

Summary sheet
The project comprises a number of investments at Budapest Airport that are mainly aimed at accommodating future growth in traffic and continuing to ensure highest airport safety and security standards are maintained. Works include the construction of the new Pier B, a possible new Terminal 3, the renewal of the airfield ground lighting, the construction of a new cargo city and a range of other landside and airside enhancements. The upgrade of the baggage handling system with the most recent Standard 3 machines is also included. The project will increase the handling capacity of the airport to accommodate the expectable future demand, strengthen the Airport's operational resilience and improve passenger's experience.
The project will increase capacity and levels of service at Budapest Airport, benefiting passengers, cargo operators and other airport stakeholders alike.
A number of the components of the project would fall under Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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