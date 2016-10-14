ROME LA SAPIENZA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS DEVELOPMENT

The project aims to upgrade teaching, research and supporting facilities of La Sapienza University in Rome. The project will include a set of sub-projects: i) the construction of two libraries dedicated to Humanities studies and Law; ii) the renovation of the General Services administrative building; iii) the extension and renovation of the "Borghetto Flaminio" campus for Architectural studies; iv) the remodeling of an existing building into a students' residence; v) studies to assess the seismic resilience of all the university buildings; vi) refurbishment of a new building for Engineering studies; vii) renovation of 108 teaching rooms; viii) experimental measures to improve the energy efficiency and a new distributed photovoltaic plant. The project respects also the main objectives included within the Sapienza 2016-2018 official programme. The project is part also of La Sapienza's strategic plan, which aims to improve education attainments in Italy, and the skill match between human capital formation and labour market demands. The scope is to improve the quality of teaching, learning and academic services at the university by upgrading the facilities and enabling a higher number of students to have access to higher education studies and affordable accommodation. The new buildings are designed to meet energy efficiency standards defined by the law.