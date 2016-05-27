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YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 167,688,737.37
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 167,688,737.37
Energy : € 167,688,737.37
Signature date(s)
31/01/2018 : € 80,276,149.96
8/01/2019 : € 87,412,587.41
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
India: Renewable energy investment gets USD 400 million boost from new European Investment Bank – YES BANK initiative
Related sub-project
YES BANK REWA DISTRICT SOLAR POWER

Summary sheet

Release date
15 June 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/01/2018
20160527
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 200 million (EUR 170 million)
USD 400 million (EUR 340 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

A framework loan of up to USD 200 m to part-finance renewable energy projects in India

This operation concerns a framework loan to support the construction and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants and wind farms in India. The exact schemes to be financed remain to be finally agreed and are expected to be located in various Indian states. The operation contributes to the addition of clean, renewable energy generation to a power system that it is dominated by coal-fired generation and suffers from significant capacity shortages.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The operation will focus on PV projects and wind farms with in principle limited environmental and social impact. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the projects will be done in accordance with the Bank's environmental and social standards.

The project may include wind farm allocations that would be subject to a local assembly requirement related to the wind turbine nacelles. The required local component appears to be well below the level at which parts can naturally be sourced locally and at economic prices. A more detailed assessment will be performed by the Bank during appraisal, verifying that the project meets the Bank's criteria of economy and efficiency.

Related documents
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
YES BANK REWA DISTRICT SOLAR POWER
Other links
Related press
India: Renewable energy investment gets USD 400 million boost from new European Investment Bank – YES BANK initiative

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
15 Jan 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
78554091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160527
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
18 May 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
84220108
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160527
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
India: Renewable energy investment gets USD 400 million boost from new European Investment Bank – YES BANK initiative
Related sub-project
YES BANK REWA DISTRICT SOLAR POWER

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: Renewable energy investment gets USD 400 million boost from new European Investment Bank – YES BANK initiative
Other links
Related public register
15/01/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
18/05/2019 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - YES BANK (INDIA) CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related sub-project
YES BANK REWA DISTRICT SOLAR POWER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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