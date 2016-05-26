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NOOR MIDELT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 387,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Morocco : € 387,000,000
Energy : € 387,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/12/2018 : € 190,000,000
21/12/2018 : € 197,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOOR MIDELT PHASE I
Related public register
26/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOOR MIDELT - Link to Promoter's website for EIA report

Summary sheet

Release date
6 February 2020
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2018
20160526
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NOOR MIDELT
MOROCCAN AGENCY FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 387 million
EUR 2676 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

This project, concerning the Midelt Solar Complex, located near the city of Midelt, will finance the construction and operation of two hybrid photovoltaic/concentrated solar power (PV-CSP)plants with storage of ca. 500 MW each (total gross capacity of up to ca. 1000 MW). After the Ouarzazate complex, this is the second programme launched by MASEN under the NOOR Plan. Additionally, it is the first one using both PV and CSP technologies.

The PV-CSP hybrid solution will optimise the operating parameters of the plants, by enabling the electricity supply after sunset while providing a low-cost solution for daytime generation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Details of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the EIB standards and principles of EU directives.

The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOOR MIDELT PHASE I
26/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOOR MIDELT - Link to Promoter's website for EIA report

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOOR MIDELT PHASE I
Publication Date
13 Mar 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77307870
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOOR MIDELT - Link to Promoter's website for EIA report
Publication Date
26 Feb 2025
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
241831601
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160526
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Morocco
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/03/2019 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NOOR MIDELT PHASE I
Related public register
26/02/2025 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NOOR MIDELT - Link to Promoter's website for EIA report
Other links
Summary sheet
NOOR MIDELT
Data sheet
NOOR MIDELT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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