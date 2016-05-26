NOOR MIDELT

Summary sheet
This project, concerning the Midelt Solar Complex, located near the city of Midelt, will finance the construction and operation of two hybrid photovoltaic/concentrated solar power (PV-CSP)plants with storage of ca. 500 MW each (total gross capacity of up to ca. 1000 MW). After the Ouarzazate complex, this is the second programme launched by MASEN under the NOOR Plan. Additionally, it is the first one using both PV and CSP technologies.
The PV-CSP hybrid solution will optimise the operating parameters of the plants, by enabling the electricity supply after sunset while providing a low-cost solution for daytime generation.
Details of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures will be reviewed during appraisal, in particular the procedures for ensuring compliance with the EIB standards and principles of EU directives.
The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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