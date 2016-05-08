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BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 125,000,000
Urban development : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/07/2017 : € 125,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB to finance construction of 2 198 rented social housing units

Summary sheet

Release date
27 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/07/2017
20160508
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
PATRONAT MUNICIPAL DE L'HABITATGE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 264 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of approximately 2,200 social housing units with ancillary infrastructure for rent in the city of Barcelona

The project will contribute to the alleviation of current shortages in social housing supply in Barcelona and to the overall urban regeneration of designated areas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into the national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required

Comments

The project comes under the Housing Strategy of Barcelona 2008-2016 (currently being updated to 2016-2025) whose main objective is to increase the number of social housing units for rent and to improve housing conditions, increasing the attractiveness of Barcelona as a place to live. Moreover, the project is fully in line with the Shared Strategy for a More Inclusive City which, among other objectives, aims to improve the integration of vulnerable people in the city.

Related documents
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB to finance construction of 2 198 rented social housing units

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Publication Date
14 Jun 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68199801
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160508
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Other links
Summary sheet
BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Data sheet
BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB to finance construction of 2 198 rented social housing units

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: Investment Plan for Europe - EIB to finance construction of 2 198 rented social housing units
Other links
Related public register
14/06/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BARCELONA SOCIAL HOUSING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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