AMRYT PHARMA (EGFF)

Summary sheet
This project will finance the research and development (R&D) investment and growth of Amryt Group. Amryt Group is an orphan disease speciality pharmaceutical company which may be characterised by medium to high growth and very high research and development (R&D) intensity. The company is focusing on bringing innovative orphan drugs to the market, addressing clearly identified high unmet medical needs, and helping increase the quality of life of patients suffering from rare diseases. The R&D intensity of the company is reflected in the active drug development activity and also the fact that it already owns four patent families covering Europe, the US and other major markets (e.g. Japan, Australia, China).
The scope of the company's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments is in line with the priority areas of Horizon 2020 (Health, Demographic Change and Wellbeing). Furthermore, it addresses a constant demand for novel treatments also for people suffering from rare diseases. In addition, positive externalities would derive from the development of novel drugs contributing to the increase in quality of life mainly through pain reduction.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities as well as production deployment that will be in large part carried out in existing facilities already authorised for similar activities and volumes and that do not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) according to the relevant EU directives.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.
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