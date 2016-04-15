COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY

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Summary sheet
Financing of Coillte Teoranta's forest plantation establishment and management programme for the period 2016-2020
Due to the significant scale of plantation during the 1970s and 1980s, large areas of Ireland's forest estate are approaching harvesting age. Over 35,500 ha of forest are expected to be planted, the vast majority of which comprises replanting of existing forest stands in accordance with best technical and environmental practice, the remainder being new plantations on company-owned land. Replanting also includes areas which have suffered windfall damage or other degradation. 373 km of new forest roads are expected to be constructed and an additional 1,288 km of forest roads to be upgraded.
Because of the project's focus on forest plantation establishment and forest management, it will deliver multiple environmental benefits in the fields of climate change mitigation, biodiversity protection and generation of versatile renewable raw material, as well as offering significant amenity and educational value. Coillte has achieved and retained Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification for environmentally and socially responsible management of their forestlands.
The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to public procurement procedures in compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC.
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