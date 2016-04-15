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COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 90,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/12/2016 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 90 million backing for Coillte forest investment

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2016
20160415
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
COILLTE TEORANTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 98 million
EUR 195 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Coillte Teoranta's forest plantation establishment and management programme for the period 2016-2020

Due to the significant scale of plantation during the 1970s and 1980s, large areas of Ireland's forest estate are approaching harvesting age. Over 35,500 ha of forest are expected to be planted, the vast majority of which comprises replanting of existing forest stands in accordance with best technical and environmental practice, the remainder being new plantations on company-owned land. Replanting also includes areas which have suffered windfall damage or other degradation. 373 km of new forest roads are expected to be constructed and an additional 1,288 km of forest roads to be upgraded.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Because of the project's focus on forest plantation establishment and forest management, it will deliver multiple environmental benefits in the fields of climate change mitigation, biodiversity protection and generation of versatile renewable raw material, as well as offering significant amenity and educational value. Coillte has achieved and retained Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification for environmentally and socially responsible management of their forestlands.

The promoter is a public entity and is therefore subject to public procurement procedures in compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 90 million backing for Coillte forest investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70891712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160415
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Publication Date
15 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
157959806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160415
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Other links
Summary sheet
COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Data sheet
COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 90 million backing for Coillte forest investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB confirms EUR 90 million backing for Coillte forest investment
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY
Related public register
15/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - COILLTE SUSTAINABLE FORESTRY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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