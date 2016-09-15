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CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 500,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 500,000,000
Transport : € 500,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/06/2019 : € 50,000,000
17/04/2020 : € 100,000,000
29/09/2017 : € 100,000,000
10/08/2020 : € 100,000,000
5/05/2021 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB provides EUR 500 million loan to ÖBB-Personenverkehr

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 05/10/2017
20160392
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
OEBB-PERSONENVERKEHR AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1700 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project broadly entails the purchase of electric trains to be used for regional passenger railway services in Austria by OeBB Personenverkehr AG.

The project will improve public transport services in Austria. The project will contribute to maintaining public transport competitiveness and attractiveness, thus preventing a modal shift towards private transport and improving commuting and mobility in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Manufacture of the new train sets will take place in the manufacturer's plant and does not fall within the scope of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU; therefore no EIA is required.

Compliance with applicable EU directives will be checked during the Bank's due diligence at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB provides EUR 500 million loan to ÖBB-Personenverkehr

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68126243
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160392
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB provides EUR 500 million loan to ÖBB-Personenverkehr

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Austria: Investment Plan for Europe – EIB provides EUR 500 million loan to ÖBB-Personenverkehr
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CITYJET REGIONAL ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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