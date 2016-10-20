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KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 140,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 140,000,000
Health : € 140,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/06/2017 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II

Summary sheet

Release date
20 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/06/2017
20160387
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II
POHJOIS-SAVON SAIRAANHOITOPIIRIN KUNTAYHTYMAE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 65 million
EUR 130 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Improvement of the Kuopio University Hospital in Finland under the 2015-2024 investment programme

The project supports the infrastructure and organisational development of the Kuopio University Hospital (Kuopion yliopistollinen sairaala (KYS)), the academic hospital of the University of Eastern Finland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. The Bank's services will verify the screening decision of the competent authority during appraisal. The public building will have to meet the relevant national targets on energy efficiency as a minimum. The design energy performance of the hospital and any specific related targets to be met will be verified during appraisal. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II
Publication Date
26 Apr 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68282273
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160387
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/04/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II
Other links
Summary sheet
KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II
Data sheet
KUOPIO UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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