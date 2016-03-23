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LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 50,000,000
Transport : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2017 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 50m “Juncker Plan” loan with the municipality of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, and Guaguas for new bus rapid transit infrastructure

Summary sheet

Release date
18 October 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/02/2017
20160323
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
AYUNTAMIENTO DE LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 127 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction and bus fleet increase of a segregated 11 km bus rapid transit system in the municipality of Las Palmas, the capital of the island of Gran Canaria, in Spain

The investments will increase the capacity and improve the quality of service of the bus network. The project contributes to sustainable transport and climate change mitigation, in line with the EIB's transport lending policy and the EU's and EIB's objectives on climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

A project of this type would normally be classified under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, meaning that the competent authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any pre-existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 50m “Juncker Plan” loan with the municipality of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, and Guaguas for new bus rapid transit infrastructure

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Publication Date
23 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69891754
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160323
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Other links
Summary sheet
LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Data sheet
LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 50m “Juncker Plan” loan with the municipality of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, and Guaguas for new bus rapid transit infrastructure

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB signs a EUR 50m “Juncker Plan” loan with the municipality of Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, and Guaguas for new bus rapid transit infrastructure
Other links
Related public register
23/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAS PALMAS BUS RAPID TRANSIT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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