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MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 73,494,296.26
Countries
Sector(s)
Mexico : € 73,494,296.26
Energy : € 73,494,296.26
Signature date(s)
25/09/2018 : € 21,524,391.36
25/09/2018 : € 23,496,121.25
25/09/2018 : € 28,473,783.65
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental - Modalidad Particular para el Proyecto "Parque Solar Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Parque Solar Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Related press
Mexico: EIB to support solar projects

Summary sheet

Release date
26 January 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 25/09/2018
20160289
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC,CKD INFRAESTRUCTURA MEXICO SA DE CV,ENEL GREEN POWER SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 87 million (EUR 70 million)
USD 1000 million (EUR 810 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Through a project finance scheme, the EIB loan will partly finance three solar photovoltaic plants in Mexico as part of the country's clean energy transition plan.

This is an important project for the EIB outside the EU, as it supports climate-related investments in developing countries. At post-approval stage, the plants resulted in having a combined capacity of 1.088 MWp, which at appraisal stage was 991 MW.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If the solar photovoltaic plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an is required. Following Mexican national legislation full EIA and Social Impact assessments are mandatory for such projects. Due to the specificities of the land tenancy in Mexico, the social impacts will be carefully assessed at appraisal. Compliance with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives, will be verified at appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Villanueva Tres"
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental - Modalidad Particular para el Proyecto "Parque Solar Don José"
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Don José"
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Parque Solar Villanueva Tres"
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Other links
Related press
Mexico: EIB to support solar projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Villanueva Tres"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82162465
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82168804
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82167881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Publication Date
13 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79922454
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental - Modalidad Particular para el Proyecto "Parque Solar Don José"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82166058
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Don José"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82165677
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Parque Solar Villanueva Tres"
Publication Date
13 Feb 2018
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82166897
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127637942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160289
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Mexico
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental - Modalidad Particular para el Proyecto "Parque Solar Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Parque Solar Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Other links
Summary sheet
MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Data sheet
MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Related press
Mexico: EIB to support solar projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Mexico: EIB to support solar projects
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Villanueva Solar"
Related public register
13/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental - Modalidad Particular para el Proyecto "Parque Solar Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Evaluación de Impacto Social - Parque "Don José"
Related public register
13/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS - Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental modalidad Particular - Proyecto "Parque Solar Villanueva Tres"
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MEXICO FIRST RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTIONS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications