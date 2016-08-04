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EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/07/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Related press
Netherlands: European support for social housing in Amsterdam

Summary sheet

Release date
4 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/07/2017
20160237
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
WONINGSTICHTING EIGEN HAARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 477 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns retrofitting of existing units and new construction of energy-efficient rental social housing by Woningstichting Eigen Haard in the years 2016-2020.

The proposed loan will concern the financing of defined sub-projects of an investment programme of new construction of rented social and affordable housing, and potentially also some retrofitting, by a large regulated social housing company which operates in the Amsterdam metropolitan area. The housing investments to be funded will need to satisfy the EIB's eligibility criteria for urban renewal and sustainable cities and communities. The project will contribute to alleviating the shortage in Amsterdam's housing supply for low-income households.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the urban renewal, upgrading and construction investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU) will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: European support for social housing in Amsterdam

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Publication Date
13 Sep 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65616176
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160237
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Publication Date
24 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164099190
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160237
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Other links
Summary sheet
EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Data sheet
EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Related press
Netherlands: European support for social housing in Amsterdam

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: European support for social housing in Amsterdam
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION
Related public register
24/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EIGEN HAARD HOUSING CORPORATION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications