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TAMPERE TRAMWAY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/09/2017 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Related press
Finland: EU bank supports first tramway line in Tampere with EUR 150m loan

Summary sheet

Release date
21 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2017
20160227
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TAMPERE TRAMWAY
TAMPEREEN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 165 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the first tramway line in the city of Tampere

The project consists of the first tramway line in Tampere, the third-largest city in Finland with more than 200,000 inhabitants. The 23.5 km route will link the city centre with Sampola, where branches would continue to the University Hospital of Tampere and Hervanta.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. Compliance with the EIA Directive, as well as with other relevant directives (i.e. Habitats and Birds) will be checked during appraisal.
Overall, the project can be expected to contribute to an improvement of the urban environment thanks to lower noise and pollutant emissions by tram vehicles compared to the current buses, and by contributing to the promotion of public transport, reducing individual car use.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where required. The tender for the design and construction works was published in the OJEU on 3 December 2014 (2014/S 233-411156) and the award notice (2015/S 177-320177) was published on 12 September 2015. For the rolling stock acquisition a negotiated procedure (2016/S 066-116079) was published on 5 April 2016.

Related documents
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Other links
Related press
Finland: EU bank supports first tramway line in Tampere with EUR 150m loan

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69457197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160227
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163073469
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160227
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Other links
Summary sheet
TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Data sheet
TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Related press
Finland: EU bank supports first tramway line in Tampere with EUR 150m loan

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EU bank supports first tramway line in Tampere with EUR 150m loan
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TAMPERE TRAMWAY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications