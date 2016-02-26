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POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 12,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
São Tomé e Principe : € 12,000,000
Energy : € 12,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/12/2016 : € 12,000,000
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Related press
Sao Tome & Principe: EU bank finances modernisation of São Tomé’s energy sector
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/12/2016
20160226
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
REP DE SAO TOME E PRINCIPE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 12 million
EUR 26 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

The project comprises multiple schemes concerning power infrastructure and provides technical assistance for implementation, capacity-building and sector reforms. The project aims to increase renewable capacity and reduce losses in the network while improving overall system security and safety of supply. This will be done by rehabilitating an existing 1.9 MW hydropower plant, upgrading the low and medium-voltage distribution network, and installing electricity meters.

The project is the first step to support the Government of Sao Tome & Principe in improving and expanding affordable, reliable and sustainable energy services for households and businesses. The project will enable the country to improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply, connect new users and reduce losses. The project is in line with the national poverty reduction strategy for Sao Tome & Principe, which stresses the importance of introducing reforms in the energy sector.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located inside the EU, the project would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a screening decision by the competent authority. Given the nature and characteristics of the project activities, no significant negative environmental impact is foreseen for the project. However, the implementing agency and the promoter have developed and published an environmental and social management framework (ESMF) to be applied to the project.

The Bank will require the implementing agency and the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

The project will contribute to several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably poverty reduction (SDG 1) and inclusive economic growth (SDG 8) by facilitating access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy services (SDG 7), a pre-condition for making growth sustainable. The project also supports the first objective of the Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All) initiative, which aims to ensure universal access to modern energy services by 2030. The project contributes to climate change mitigation by supporting renewable energy expansion.

Related documents
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Related projects
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII
Other links
Related press
Sao Tome & Principe: EU bank finances modernisation of São Tomé’s energy sector

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Publication Date
9 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66204066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160226
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
São Tomé e Principe
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Other links
Summary sheet
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Data sheet
POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Related press
Sao Tome & Principe: EU bank finances modernisation of São Tomé’s energy sector
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sao Tome & Principe: EU bank finances modernisation of São Tomé’s energy sector
Other links
Related public register
09/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POWER SECTOR RECOVERY PROJECT SAO TOME ISLAND
Parent project
ACP & OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VII

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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