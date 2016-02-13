Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 47,454,088.16
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 47,454,088.16
Energy : € 47,454,088.16
Signature date(s)
13/12/2017 : € 47,454,088.16
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

Summary sheet

Release date
3 February 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2017
20160213
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
MIEJSKIE PRZEDSIEBIORSTWO ENERGETYKI CIEPLNEJ SA W KRAKOWIE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 200 million (EUR 46 million)
PLN 506 million (EUR 117 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments aimed at energy efficiency, modernisation and extension of the Krakow District heating system

The project will increase the energy efficiency of the district heating network, reduce the intensity of CO2 emissions for heat supply and contribute to the security of supply of heat; consequently supporting national and European targets in those areas. The city of Krakow with its entire region is classified as a convergence region. The project aims to secure the service life of a high quality district heating system for the next 20 years and to increase the overall energy efficiency of the system by densifying and extending the grid through new connections and new equipment and substations. If renovated and well maintained, the district heating system will keep the ability to efficiently distribute heat from a coal cogeneration plant.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its technical characteristics, the project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, leaving it to the national competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment is required according to criteria defined in Annex III of the directive. Given the project location in urban areas, the nature and the small scale of the investments, EIAs are unlikely to be required and the project is not expected to have any significant impact on sites of nature conservation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Utilities Directive 2014/25/EU) with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Publication Date
1 Nov 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79520766
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160213
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Other links
Summary sheet
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Data sheet
THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports the sustainable development of Krakow, the second largest city in Poland
Other links
Related public register
01/11/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - THERMAL REHABILITATION OF KRAKOW HEATING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications