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SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 150,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 30,000,000
Industry : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/11/2017 : € 30,000,000
15/11/2017 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning - Ansökan om tillstånd för produktion av
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports SCA’s energy efficiency and forestry investments

Summary sheet

Release date
25 April 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/11/2017
20160146
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AB SCA (PUBL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 684 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The operation consists (i) in the finance of selected renewable energy, energy efficiency and environmental protection measures within an investment programme in Sweden consisting of the upgrade of a pulp mill in Timrå and (ii) the replanting and regeneration of about 68,000 ha of forest, the construction of 4,250 km of forest roads and an upgrade of five forest terminals.

The project will contribute to higher energy efficiency and innovative process optimisation. The operation also aims to upgrade and renew regional forest resources and will enhance and create employment and have significant multiplier effects on the regional rural economies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The mill modernisation project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. A full EIA as well as a permit under the Industrial Emission Directive 2010/75/EU is required. Some of the investments planned within the project programme for modernisation and renewal of forest assets may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive and would require a screening decision by the competent authority. Details of the permitting procedures, potential impact on nature conservation sites close by and sustainability and origin of the biomass will be further assessed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning - Ansökan om tillstånd för produktion av
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Other links
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports SCA’s energy efficiency and forestry investments

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning - Ansökan om tillstånd för produktion av
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
Swedish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77103954
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160146
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Publication Date
21 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66866266
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160146
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Publication Date
28 Nov 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
184550940
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160146
Sector(s)
Industry
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning - Ansökan om tillstånd för produktion av
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Other links
Summary sheet
SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Data sheet
SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports SCA’s energy efficiency and forestry investments

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden: EIB supports SCA’s energy efficiency and forestry investments
Other links
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning - Ansökan om tillstånd för produktion av
Related public register
21/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY
Related public register
28/11/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SCA OSTRAND MILL EXPANSION AND FORESTRY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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