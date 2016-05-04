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TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 90,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 90,000,000
Energy : € 90,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/07/2016 : € 90,000,000
Other links
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING

Summary sheet

Release date
4 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/07/2016
20160140
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
TOSCANA ENERGIA SPA, TOSCANA ENERGIA SPA, a local multi-utility group in charge of the management and operation of the gas distribution and production of electricity from renewable sources.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
EUR 140 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Replacement, upgrading and extension of the promoter's gas distribution network and installation of smart metering systems throughout the network, largely located in the Tuscany region

The project should increase network and community safety, improving reliability and reducing the occurrence of leakages. The installation of smart meters will allow easier access to real-time consumption data, thus potentially enabling better demand management and efficiency gains in network management.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

It is not considered likely that any of the investments will require environmental impact assessments, but this will be reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter is required to tender works, supplies and services contracts following the procurement rules of relevant national and EU legislation, as defined by Directive 2004/17/EC, including publication in the Official Journal of the EU where appropriate.

Related documents
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66784338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152433803
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160140
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Other links
Summary sheet
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING
Data sheet
TOSCANA ENERGIA GAS NETWORK & METERING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications