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LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 125,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 51,250,000
The Netherlands : € 73,750,000
Telecom : € 125,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/10/2016 : € 51,250,000
7/10/2016 : € 73,750,000
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Related press
Sweden and Netherlands: #InvestEU: EIB loan to Tele2 to bring more high-speed broadband

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2016
20160118
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
TELE2 AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 125 million
EUR 252 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments into the expansion and capacity increase of the 4G mobile networks in Sweden and in the Netherlands. In Sweden the plan intends to increase the geographical coverage leading by 2019 to close to full population coverage. In the Netherlands the project aims to increase the outdoor population coverage to close to full by 2018 and to further increase indoor coverage in densely populated areas.

The project will result in increasing the quality and coverage of the promoter's mobile networks, enabling provisioning of advanced mobile broadband services also in the more rural and remote areas. Telecommunications have a widely reported direct and indirect effect of increasing growth and creating high-quality innovation-based employment. Accordingly, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the overall creation of sustainable growth and employment in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector nor having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Other links
Related press
Sweden and Netherlands: #InvestEU: EIB loan to Tele2 to bring more high-speed broadband

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Publication Date
28 Jun 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67284743
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160118
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
135082823
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160118
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Other links
Summary sheet
LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Data sheet
LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Related press
Sweden and Netherlands: #InvestEU: EIB loan to Tele2 to bring more high-speed broadband

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Sweden and Netherlands: #InvestEU: EIB loan to Tele2 to bring more high-speed broadband
Other links
Related public register
28/06/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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