LTE VOLTE - HIGH SPEED MOBILE INTERNET ROLLOUT

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Summary sheet
The project concerns investments into the expansion and capacity increase of the 4G mobile networks in Sweden and in the Netherlands. In Sweden the plan intends to increase the geographical coverage leading by 2019 to close to full population coverage. In the Netherlands the project aims to increase the outdoor population coverage to close to full by 2018 and to further increase indoor coverage in densely populated areas.
The project will result in increasing the quality and coverage of the promoter's mobile networks, enabling provisioning of advanced mobile broadband services also in the more rural and remote areas. Telecommunications have a widely reported direct and indirect effect of increasing growth and creating high-quality innovation-based employment. Accordingly, the project is expected to have a positive impact on the overall creation of sustainable growth and employment in the Netherlands and Sweden.
The installation of mobile telecommunication networks do not fall under Annexes I and II of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory environmental impact assessment. There is no particular negative residual environmental impact expected.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector nor having the status of a contracting authority, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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