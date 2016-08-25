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VIOTIA WIND PARKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,618,257
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 23,618,257
Energy : € 23,618,257
Signature date(s)
19/07/2017 : € 7,365,153
19/07/2017 : € 7,801,721
19/07/2017 : € 8,451,383
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Related press
Greece: Juncker Plan financing for windfarms - EIB signs EUR 24m loan with Terna Energy Group

Summary sheet

Release date
25 August 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2017
20160077
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 24 million
EUR 55 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Construction and operation of a 50MW onshore wind park portfolio comprising three wind farms located in the wider Tanagra municipality in Viotia, Greece.

The development of wind energy supports EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and contributes to the Bank's renewable energy and energy efficiency objectives. The project further contributes to the Bank's priority objectives for climate action (transversal).The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest (energy/renewable energy).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Wind farms fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. It is therefore up to the Member State's competent authority to judge whether an individual wind farm requires an EIA or not, based on criteria defined in Annex III of the EIA Directive. The project has been screened-in according to Greek law and each wind farm underwent an individual EIA process. No significant negative impacts were identified. All permits appear to be in place, including an Environmental Terms Approval based on an Environmental Impact Studies. The closest Natura 2000 site (SPA, Oros Parnitha) is ca. 5 km – 10km away from the sub-projects. During appraisal, the authorisation procedure of the project, incl. public consultations, and its compliance with applicable EU Directives (EIA, Habitats and Bird Directives), will be reviewed. If necessary, a Form A/B will be requested from the competent authorities.

The promoter has been assessed by EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity, thus not being subject to EU rules on public procurement. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (i.e. Directive 2004/17/EC), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC and Directive 92/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
13/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Other links
Related press
Greece: Juncker Plan financing for windfarms - EIB signs EUR 24m loan with Terna Energy Group

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Publication Date
13 Sep 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67724107
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Publication Date
30 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
68149604
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Publication Date
21 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
90650486
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Publication Date
29 Sep 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64916981
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Publication Date
29 Sep 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64916697
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Publication Date
29 Sep 2020
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64919282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160077
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro
Other links
Summary sheet
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Data sheet
VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related press
Greece: Juncker Plan financing for windfarms - EIB signs EUR 24m loan with Terna Energy Group

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: Juncker Plan financing for windfarms - EIB signs EUR 24m loan with Terna Energy Group
Other links
Related public register
13/09/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
30/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
21/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mougoulios
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Psiloma
Related public register
29/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - VIOTIA WIND PARKS - ΜΕΛΕΤΗ ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΠΙΠΤΩΣΕΩΝ - Mavroplagia-Kastro

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications