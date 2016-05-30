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DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/10/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related press
Italy: EIB provides EUR 100m to Gruppo Dolomiti Energia with an EFSI guarantee

Summary sheet

Release date
30 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2016
20160053
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
DOLOMITI ENERGIA SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 213 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Investments for the modernisation, upgrading and development of the electricity and gas distribution networks, as well as the repowering of small hydropower facilities in the autonomous province of Trento over the period 2017-2020.

The overall purpose of the programme is to modernise the electricity and gas networks, as well as small hydropower facilities, in order to secure the electricity supply, the quality of the service and to cater for new system user.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will concern the implementation of electricity distribution schemes, some of which may require the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). For electricity distribution, the main impact that can be typically expected for the programme relates to noise nuisance and disturbance during construction, vegetation clearance, visual impact, and electromagnetic fields, as well as on flying vertebrates. For gas projects and hydropower projects, the environmental impact is expected to be low.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB provides EUR 100m to Gruppo Dolomiti Energia with an EFSI guarantee

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Publication Date
11 Oct 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67033561
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Publication Date
26 Jul 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
172376599
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160053
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Other links
Summary sheet
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Data sheet
DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related press
Italy: EIB provides EUR 100m to Gruppo Dolomiti Energia with an EFSI guarantee

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB provides EUR 100m to Gruppo Dolomiti Energia with an EFSI guarantee
Other links
Related public register
11/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II
Related public register
26/07/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DOLOMITI ENERGIA NETWORKS & HYDRO II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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