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S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 270,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 270,000,000
Transport : € 270,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/11/2016 : € 270,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 2: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 1: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Related press
Poland: EIB lends EUR 270m for road infrastructure upgrades

Summary sheet

Release date
6 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/11/2016
20160014
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT / GDDKIA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 240 million
EUR 680 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Upgrading of about 40 km of the S7 express road between Koszwaly and Kazimierzowo in Northern Poland

The project concerns the construction of a 40 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway with 12 metre median reserved for an additional lane, partially following the existing and partially along a new alignment in two northern voivodships of Poland - Pomeranian and Warminsko-Mazurskie. It is part of the S7 road linking Gdansk with Warsaw and further continuing south to Krakow and Slovakia. The project will facilitate the passage of long distance as well as regional traffic between Gdansk region and Warsaw and will improve traffic conditions on a heavily congested section between Gdansk and Elblag. The project includes 4 interchanges, more than 70 engineering structures, including 2 bridges over the Vistula river, as well as 26 animal passes. The project will complement the investments made so far on S7 road sections.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project crosses the Natura 2000 site Dolina Dolnej Wisly (PLB040003). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational programme infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 2: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 1: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB lends EUR 270m for road infrastructure upgrades

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Publication Date
5 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67521412
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160014
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 2: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Publication Date
24 Sep 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65135349
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160014
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130333353
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160014
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 1: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Publication Date
24 Sep 2020
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65136655
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160014
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 2: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 1: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Other links
Summary sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Data sheet
S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related press
Poland: EIB lends EUR 270m for road infrastructure upgrades

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB lends EUR 270m for road infrastructure upgrades
Other links
Related public register
05/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 2: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)
Related public register
24/09/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG) - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Streszczenie w języku niespecjalistycznym - Zadanie 1: Koszwały – Nowy Dwór Gdański

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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