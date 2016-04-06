S7 EXPRESSWAY (GDANSK ELBLAG)

Summary sheet
Upgrading of about 40 km of the S7 express road between Koszwaly and Kazimierzowo in Northern Poland
The project concerns the construction of a 40 km long 2 x 2 lane expressway with 12 metre median reserved for an additional lane, partially following the existing and partially along a new alignment in two northern voivodships of Poland - Pomeranian and Warminsko-Mazurskie. It is part of the S7 road linking Gdansk with Warsaw and further continuing south to Krakow and Slovakia. The project will facilitate the passage of long distance as well as regional traffic between Gdansk region and Warsaw and will improve traffic conditions on a heavily congested section between Gdansk and Elblag. The project includes 4 interchanges, more than 70 engineering structures, including 2 bridges over the Vistula river, as well as 26 animal passes. The project will complement the investments made so far on S7 road sections.
The project falls under Annex I of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, requiring a full EIA procedure. The project crosses the Natura 2000 site Dolina Dolnej Wisly (PLB040003). Therefore, the provisions of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC, as amended) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) apply. The investments are included in the national road construction programme and the current operational programme infrastructure and environment, both of which were subject to a form of strategic environmental assessment. The procedures and outcomes of the environmental assessment are to be further reviewed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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