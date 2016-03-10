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BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 50,000,000
Urban development : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/06/2016 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Municipality of Bologna EUR 50 million for public works

Summary sheet

Release date
10 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2016
20160008
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AMBIENTE URBANO BOLOGNA V
COMUNE DI BOLOGNA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 160 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is located in the City of Bologna, the administrative capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region, located in northern Italy. It concerns the funding of investment schemes included in the city's medium-term public works programme 2016-2018 (Piano poliennale dei lavori pubblici e degli investimenti 2016-2018) and would represent the fifth EIB operation of this type with the promoter. The investments to be financed by the framework loan involve a number of relatively small municipal infrastructure projects, including communal sports halls, retrofitting of schools, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads and construction of cycling paths.

The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of the development strategy of the City of Bologna. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions, as well as the effect of the 2012 earthquake that hit the city and its surroundings.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Municipality of Bologna EUR 50 million for public works

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Publication Date
16 Mar 2016
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65276586
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20160008
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Publication Date
11 May 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66389036
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160008
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
167546946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20160008
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Other links
Summary sheet
AMBIENTE URBANO BOLOGNA V
Data sheet
BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Municipality of Bologna EUR 50 million for public works

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends Municipality of Bologna EUR 50 million for public works
Other links
Related public register
16/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL - Strategic Environmental Assessment
Related public register
11/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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