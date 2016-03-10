BOLOGNA RESILIENCE URBAN FL

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is located in the City of Bologna, the administrative capital city of the Emilia-Romagna region, located in northern Italy. It concerns the funding of investment schemes included in the city's medium-term public works programme 2016-2018 (Piano poliennale dei lavori pubblici e degli investimenti 2016-2018) and would represent the fifth EIB operation of this type with the promoter. The investments to be financed by the framework loan involve a number of relatively small municipal infrastructure projects, including communal sports halls, retrofitting of schools, renewal of public spaces and social and cultural equipment, road safety measures in urban roads and construction of cycling paths.
The project will contribute to sustainable growth by supporting the implementation of the development strategy of the City of Bologna. The project will contribute to the overall development of the city and enhancement of the overall conditions for life and business. In addition, the project should foster economic development taking into consideration changes in demographic and economic conditions, as well as the effect of the 2012 earthquake that hit the city and its surroundings.
The project comprises a multi-scheme operation classified as a framework loan and some of the schemes may fall under Annex I or II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Should any scheme have a negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (falling under the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC or Birds Directive 2009/147/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act according to the provisions of the aforementioned directives as transposed into national law. It is a requirement that all schemes must be implemented in compliance with EU environmental legislation.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC or 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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