FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER

Summary sheet
Design, build, maintain and operate a 450 MW offshore windfarm 10 kilometres off the French coast.
The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.
The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). In line with the French national environmental law (Code de l'Environnement), the project, i.e. the wind farm and its grid connection facilities, have undergone a full EIA. The project's environmental permit was issued in the first half of 2016. The Bank will assess the compliance of the authorisation procedure with the relevant EU directives and other environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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