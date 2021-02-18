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FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 400,000,000
Energy : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/07/2025 : € 50,000,000
18/02/2021 : € 350,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Related EFSI register
05/06/2021 - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER

Summary sheet

Release date
21 April 2021
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/02/2021
20160002
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
EDF RENOUVELABLES SA,ENBRIDGE INC,WPD GMBH
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
EUR 2665 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

Design, build, maintain and operate a 450 MW offshore windfarm 10 kilometres off the French coast.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation, and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The project will further contribute to the Bank's transversal priority objectives for energy-sector lending related to renewable energy sources and climate action.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, leaving it to the competent authority to decide on the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). In line with the French national environmental law (Code de l'Environnement), the project, i.e. the wind farm and its grid connection facilities, have undergone a full EIA. The project's environmental permit was issued in the first half of 2016. The Bank will assess the compliance of the authorisation procedure with the relevant EU directives and other environmental aspects of the project during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
05/06/2021 - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Publication Date
12 Jun 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
131937479
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20160002
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
scoreboard - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Publication Date
4 Jun 2021
Document Language
English
Main Topic
lending
Document Number
142527504
Document Focus
EFSI legal requirements
Document Type
Scoreboard
Project Number
20160002
Last update
5 Jun 2021
Sector(s)
Energy
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/06/2021 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Related EFSI register
05/06/2021 - FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Other links
Summary sheet
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER
Data sheet
FRENCH OFFSHORE ROUND 1 - COURSEULLES-SUR-MER

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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