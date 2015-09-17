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EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
13/07/2017 : € 450,000,000
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Link to initial EIA
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Planänderungsgenehmigung - Mai 2017
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 3. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - August 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 5. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2013
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 8. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - September 2018
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 4. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 1. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Juli 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 2. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 7. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2018
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 1
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 2
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Related press
Germany: The EU bank provides a new EUR 450m loan for the Emscher rehabilitation project

Summary sheet

Release date
13 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/07/2017
20150917
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
EMSCHERGENOSSENSCHAFT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 450 million
EUR 1250 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

2017 - 2019 investment programme related to the restructuring of a regional waste-water system in North Rhine-Westphalia

The project concerns the restructuring of a regional waste-water system servicing a population of 2.3 million inhabitants in the Northern part of the Ruhr territory in North-Rhine Westphalia (Germany). It includes the construction of a new below-surface main sewage collector (the "Abwasserkanal Emscher") to replace the open channel system dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Emscher Renaturierung river bed restoration project (i) is driven by the requirement to comply with European environmental legislation (Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC; Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC), (ii) takes into consideration environmental and social aspects as required by European and national environmental and social policy. According to the German planning procedure, environmental impact assessments (EIAs) are an integral part of the project approval cycle. Emschergenossenschaft has already prepared and will prepare for each of the project components that require an EIA the relevant assessments. For the main project under this operation, the Abwasserkanal Emscher (AKE), the relevant documentation has been submitted to the Bezirksregierung Münster and approved in 2008. The EIA planning consent is publicly available; also through the Bank's website.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Link to initial EIA
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Planänderungsgenehmigung - Mai 2017
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 3. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - August 2012
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 5. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2013
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 8. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - September 2018
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 4. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2012
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 1. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Juli 2010
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 2. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2010
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 7. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2018
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 1
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 2
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Other links
Related press
Germany: The EU bank provides a new EUR 450m loan for the Emscher rehabilitation project

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Link to initial EIA
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132989481
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Planänderungsgenehmigung - Mai 2017
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132991806
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 3. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - August 2012
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132989072
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 5. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2013
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132910668
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 8. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - September 2018
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132988139
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 4. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2012
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132995262
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 1. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Juli 2010
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132993700
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 2. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2010
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132987928
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 7. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2018
Publication Date
19 Aug 2020
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132994577
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 1
Publication Date
3 May 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66215285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 2
Publication Date
3 May 2016
Document language
German
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66214809
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65826125
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Publication Date
23 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
156078229
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150917
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Link to initial EIA
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Planänderungsgenehmigung - Mai 2017
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 3. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - August 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 5. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2013
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 8. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - September 2018
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 4. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 1. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Juli 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 2. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 7. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2018
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 1
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 2
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Other links
Summary sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Data sheet
EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Related press
Germany: The EU bank provides a new EUR 450m loan for the Emscher rehabilitation project

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: The EU bank provides a new EUR 450m loan for the Emscher rehabilitation project
Other links
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Link to initial EIA
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - Planänderungsgenehmigung - Mai 2017
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 3. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - August 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 5. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2013
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 8. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - September 2018
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 4. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2012
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 1. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Juli 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 2. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - November 2010
Related public register
19/08/2020 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 7. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Februar 2018
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 1
Related public register
03/05/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II - 6. Änderungsplanfeststellungsbeschluss - Dezember 2015 - Heft 2
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II
Related public register
23/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications