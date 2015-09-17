EMSCHER RENATURIERUNG II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
2017 - 2019 investment programme related to the restructuring of a regional waste-water system in North Rhine-Westphalia
The project concerns the restructuring of a regional waste-water system servicing a population of 2.3 million inhabitants in the Northern part of the Ruhr territory in North-Rhine Westphalia (Germany). It includes the construction of a new below-surface main sewage collector (the "Abwasserkanal Emscher") to replace the open channel system dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.
The Emscher Renaturierung river bed restoration project (i) is driven by the requirement to comply with European environmental legislation (Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC; Urban Waste Water Directive 91/271/EEC), (ii) takes into consideration environmental and social aspects as required by European and national environmental and social policy. According to the German planning procedure, environmental impact assessments (EIAs) are an integral part of the project approval cycle. Emschergenossenschaft has already prepared and will prepare for each of the project components that require an EIA the relevant assessments. For the main project under this operation, the Abwasserkanal Emscher (AKE), the relevant documentation has been submitted to the Bezirksregierung Münster and approved in 2008. The EIA planning consent is publicly available; also through the Bank's website.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC and 2007/66/EC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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