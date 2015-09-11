NORDLINK HVDC PROJECT

The project establishes the first interconnection between Germany and Norway, thereby improving diversification of supply and enhancing electricity market integration in both countries, and more widely between Northwest Europe and Scandinavian countries. It is also designated as a Project of Common Interest in the North Sea Offshore Grid region. Initially, it will allow a better optimisation of generation dispatch, and provide opportunities to evacuate surplus hydro generation from Norway to Germany. In the medium term (by 2030), as more RES is added to the European system, it will also help ease constraints and allow the evacuation of surplus renewable generation from Germany to Scandinavia. The project tackles multiple market failures, namely market integration, and negative carbon and air pollution externalities. It therefore supports the EIB priority policies on Competitive and Secure Energy and Climate Action and contributes to achieving the national and EU long-term energy and climate goals.The Bank's funding provides the project with longer loan maturities and grace periods as well as availability periods than what respective market participants are offering. The EIB loan includes a taylor-made tranching, which is able to react to and mirror the project's schedule and particularities. This flexibility is adding value to the financing structure, which other financial providers do not provide to this extent. The Bank offers a welcomed diversification of the Borrower's portfolio of lenders and provides a signalling effect with its participation in the project's funding.