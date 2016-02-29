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HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 350,000,000
Urban development : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/04/2019 : € 50,000,000
13/12/2016 : € 100,000,000
28/04/2017 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Summary sheet

Release date
29 February 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2016
20150896
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES), PRIVATE ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 745 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

A framework loan in cooperation with WIBank to support Hessen's four-year investment programme 2016 - 2019 in municipal infrastructure, schools, social housing, hospitals and broadband infrastructure.

The project will contribute to improving quality of life for the inhabitants in the region by investments in public infrastructure.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Germany, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU and 2001/42/EC. The promoter will be responsible for properly applying the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU), if relevant to the project, will be further examined.

The promoter (usually public entities) has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
27 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66097197
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150896
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
HESSEN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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