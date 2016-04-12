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AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 9,600,000
United Kingdom : € 16,000,000
Sweden : € 27,200,000
Spain : € 41,600,000
Germany : € 65,600,000
Industry : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/06/2016 : € 9,600,000
15/06/2016 : € 16,000,000
15/06/2016 : € 27,200,000
15/06/2016 : € 41,600,000
15/06/2016 : € 65,600,000
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 160m of Investment Plan for Europe financing to research and innovation in the European automotive sector
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 12 million European backing for Gestamp Tallent Automotive investment

Summary sheet

Release date
12 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2016
20150868
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
GESTAMP AUTOMOCION SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 330 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for automotive mechanisms, body-in-white and chassis. The project will mainly be carried out in Gestamp's existing premises in Germany, Spain, Sweden, UK and France. The project will be implemented in the period 2016-2019.

The project will help to increase the promoter's knowledge and know-how in technologies related to the manufacturing of metal automotive components. Due to the promoter's close collaboration with customers and suppliers, the project is also expected to contribute to the diffusion of new knowledge and bring about a positive stimulus to further research and development (R&D) and innovation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA. However, the Bank's services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to lower energy consumption and hence reduced greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions from vehicles; the quantification of the impact will also be assessed during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 160m of Investment Plan for Europe financing to research and innovation in the European automotive sector
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 12 million European backing for Gestamp Tallent Automotive investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67612333
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150868
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Publication Date
16 Dec 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136007658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150868
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Germany
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Data sheet
AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 160m of Investment Plan for Europe financing to research and innovation in the European automotive sector
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 12 million European backing for Gestamp Tallent Automotive investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 160m of Investment Plan for Europe financing to research and innovation in the European automotive sector
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 12 million European backing for Gestamp Tallent Automotive investment
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI
Related public register
16/12/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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