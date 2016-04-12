AUTOMOTIVE STEEL RDI

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Summary sheet
The project comprises investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) for automotive mechanisms, body-in-white and chassis. The project will mainly be carried out in Gestamp's existing premises in Germany, Spain, Sweden, UK and France. The project will be implemented in the period 2016-2019.
The project will help to increase the promoter's knowledge and know-how in technologies related to the manufacturing of metal automotive components. Due to the promoter's close collaboration with customers and suppliers, the project is also expected to contribute to the diffusion of new knowledge and bring about a positive stimulus to further research and development (R&D) and innovation.
The project consists of R&D activities that are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU) and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project would therefore not require an EIA. However, the Bank's services will further assess all the environmental details during the due diligence. The results of this R&D project are expected to contribute to lower energy consumption and hence reduced greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions from vehicles; the quantification of the impact will also be assessed during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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