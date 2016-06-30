XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

The project primarily concerns research and development activities that are not listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope, therefore an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, is not required. During the project's appraisal, it will be verified whether the project includes any capital expenditures related to the R&D activities and whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive.



This R&D project is expected to result in certain environmental benefits in terms of energy and resource efficiency, and it will be assessed whether and how it contributes to the challenges of depletion of raw materials (e.g. through the recovery of resources from wastewater) and climate change (reducing energy needs or producing energy), as well as to the transformation of water services to contribute to a sustainable and resilient planet.