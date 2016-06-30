XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Investments in research, development and innovation related to water transport, analysis and treatment
The objective of this research and development (R&D) project is the development of innovative solutions to expand the reuse of treated wastewater by advanced pumping, sensing and treatment technologies, further develop low-carbon water services, and increase the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants, including the recovery of energy and the reuse of chemicals and nutrients. The R&D is also geared towards providing resilience against floods with dewatering technology and services including supporting other industrial dewatering needs.
The project primarily concerns research and development activities that are not listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope, therefore an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, is not required. During the project's appraisal, it will be verified whether the project includes any capital expenditures related to the R&D activities and whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive.
This R&D project is expected to result in certain environmental benefits in terms of energy and resource efficiency, and it will be assessed whether and how it contributes to the challenges of depletion of raw materials (e.g. through the recovery of resources from wastewater) and climate change (reducing energy needs or producing energy), as well as to the transformation of water services to contribute to a sustainable and resilient planet.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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