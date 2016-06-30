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XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 105,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 3,150,000
Hungary : € 4,200,000
United Kingdom : € 7,350,000
Italy : € 11,550,000
Germany : € 25,200,000
Sweden : € 53,550,000
Industry : € 105,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2016 : € 3,150,000
28/10/2016 : € 4,200,000
28/10/2016 : € 7,350,000
28/10/2016 : € 11,550,000
28/10/2016 : € 25,200,000
28/10/2016 : € 53,550,000
Other links
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

Summary sheet

Release date
30 June 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/11/2016
20150844
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II (INNOVFIN)
XYLEM INC.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 105 million
EUR 215 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in research, development and innovation related to water transport, analysis and treatment

The objective of this research and development (R&D) project is the development of innovative solutions to expand the reuse of treated wastewater by advanced pumping, sensing and treatment technologies, further develop low-carbon water services, and increase the efficiency of wastewater treatment plants, including the recovery of energy and the reuse of chemicals and nutrients. The R&D is also geared towards providing resilience against floods with dewatering technology and services including supporting other industrial dewatering needs.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns research and development activities that are not listed in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope, therefore an EIA under Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended, is not required. During the project's appraisal, it will be verified whether the project includes any capital expenditures related to the R&D activities and whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive.

This R&D project is expected to result in certain environmental benefits in terms of energy and resource efficiency, and it will be assessed whether and how it contributes to the challenges of depletion of raw materials (e.g. through the recovery of resources from wastewater) and climate change (reducing energy needs or producing energy), as well as to the transformation of water services to contribute to a sustainable and resilient planet.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II
Publication Date
22 Sep 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
69365879
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150844
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Austria
Hungary
United Kingdom
Germany
Italy
Sweden
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
22/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II
Other links
Summary sheet
XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II (INNOVFIN)
Data sheet
XYLEM WATER TECHNOLOGIES II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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