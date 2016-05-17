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TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Urban development : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
16/09/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW

Summary sheet

Release date
17 May 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/09/2016
20150832
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
BAU- UND LIEGENSCHAFTSBETRIEB DES LANDES NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 241 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project aims at providing suitable reception centres and first accommodation for asylum seekers in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The project aims to help North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) to increase its capacity to handle the reception of asylum seekers. The investment will mainly consist of the reconversion, upgrade and new construction of reception and temporary accommodation centres (around 30,000 places).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with the relevant EU directives will be verified during appraisal: Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. The status of any environmental studies and public consultations related to the housing investments will be reviewed during project appraisal. Applicable energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC)), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67647692
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150832
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
132130355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150832
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Other links
Summary sheet
TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW
Data sheet
TEMPORAERE UNTERKUENFTE NRW

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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