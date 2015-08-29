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DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 100,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/07/2016 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports drinking water upgrade in The Hague region

Summary sheet

Release date
5 April 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/07/2016
20150829
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
DUNEA NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 210 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is part of a 5-year (2016-2020) investment programme related to the upgrading of drinking water supply and distribution networks in The Hague region. The programme consists mainly of renewal and upgrading of raw water conveyors, potable water distribution networks, pumping stations, water meters, and operational support infrastructure.

The project will secure or enhance the quality of life of up to 1.3 million inhabitants situated in The Hague region in the Netherlands by improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supply and by improving resource efficiency. The project allows for continued compliance with the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) and the Drinking Water Directive (98/83/EC) and national norms. The project is therefore eligible for EIB finance under Article 309 point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment is geared toward securing a sustainable management of water supply and distribution, bringing about positive social and environmental benefits. The upgrade of pumping stations and other network and process optimisation measures are examples of components with an impact on the environment and resource efficiency. Compliance with EU and national environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC, or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
13/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports drinking water upgrade in The Hague region

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Publication Date
13 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67648091
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150829
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Publication Date
16 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
163262093
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150829
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Other links
Summary sheet
DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Data sheet
DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports drinking water upgrade in The Hague region

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EIB supports drinking water upgrade in The Hague region
Other links
Related public register
13/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III
Related public register
16/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUINWATERBEDRIJF ZUID-HOLLAND - III

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General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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