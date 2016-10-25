HELLENIC UNIVERSITIES I

Summary sheet
Reconstruction and new build of facilities for up to nine public universities in Greece
The general objective of the project is to begin to address the large backlog in the upkeep of the facilities caused by many years of severe underinvestment in Greek university infrastructure. The sub-projects should increase the relevance and quality of teaching, learning and research activities at the universities. The ultimate beneficiaries are the students and staff of the universities as well as the eventual employers of the graduates and wider society in Greece.
The project covers the new construction and rehabilitation of universities which are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the directive in relation to urban development. During appraisal the Bank's services will verify whether and in which sub-projects an EIA is required by the competent authority, as well as assessing full environmental details. Public buildings will have to meet the relevant national targets concerning energy efficiency as a minimum. The energy performance designs of the new and renovated buildings will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC or 2014/24/EU where applicable and/or 2004/17/EC or 2014/25/EU where applicable as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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