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RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,949,620.96
Countries
Sector(s)
Cameroon : € 959,600.81
Congo (Democratic Republic) : € 23,990,020.15
Telecom : € 24,949,620.96
Signature date(s)
21/12/2016 : € 959,600.81
21/12/2016 : € 23,990,020.15
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
#EDD17 - Connecting the unconnected in rural Sub-Saharan Africa: rollout begins of 1000 new solar-powered mobile towers to unlock online access for millions

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/12/2016
20150740
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
AFRICA MOBILE NETWORKS LTD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 26 million (EUR 23 million)
USD 65 million (EUR 58 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the purchase and installation of mobile telecom networks to extend the reach of telecommunication services to rural communities of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cameroon currently not served by any operator. The project is to be implemented from 2016 to 2018. Services will operate using the frequency bands awarded to established operators under revenue share agreements. By the end of 2018 the two networks are planned to provide coverage to over 3.6 m people based on 650 sites. The project will extend mobile telecommunication network population coverage from 75% to 80% in the DRC and from 85% to 95% in Cameroon. It includes investment in the core, access, transmission components and energy equipment.

The project aims to provide first-time access to mobile telecommunications (voice and data) for rural populations in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

If located in the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal it will be assessed whether the promoter and its contractors will comply with local national legislation and international best practice on environmental and social issues.

The project's operation is considered as belonging to the private sector. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. During appraisal it will be assessed which components of investment costs will be eligible for EIB direct funding.

Related documents
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Related press
#EDD17 - Connecting the unconnected in rural Sub-Saharan Africa: rollout begins of 1000 new solar-powered mobile towers to unlock online access for millions

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Publication Date
9 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67609693
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150740
Sector(s)
Telecom
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Cameroon
Congo (Democratic Republic)
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Other links
Summary sheet
RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Data sheet
RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION
Related press
#EDD17 - Connecting the unconnected in rural Sub-Saharan Africa: rollout begins of 1000 new solar-powered mobile towers to unlock online access for millions

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
#EDD17 - Connecting the unconnected in rural Sub-Saharan Africa: rollout begins of 1000 new solar-powered mobile towers to unlock online access for millions
Other links
Related public register
09/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RURAL TELECOM NETWORK EXPANSION

Photogallery

Installation of 1000 solar-powered mobile base phone stations to extend telecommunication services to rural communities in Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon
Rural Telecom Network Expansion
Photographer: Floris Vermeulen
©EIB
Installation of 1000 solar-powered mobile base phone stations to extend telecommunication services to rural communities in Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon
Rural Telecom Network Expansion
Photographer: Floris Vermeulen
©EIB
Installation of 1000 solar-powered mobile base phone stations to extend telecommunication services to rural communities in Democratic Republic of Congo and Cameroon
Rural Telecom Network Expansion
Photographer: Floris Vermeulen
©EIB

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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