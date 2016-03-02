Rural Telecom Network Expansion

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Summary sheet
- Telecom - Information and communication
The project consists of the purchase and installation of mobile telecom networks to extend the reach of telecommunication services to rural communities of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Cameroon currently not served by any operator. The project is to be implemented from 2016 to 2018. Services will operate using the frequency bands awarded to established operators under revenue share agreements. By the end of 2018 the two networks are planned to provide coverage to over 3.6 m people based on 650 sites. The project will extend mobile telecommunication network population coverage from 75% to 80% in the DRC and from 85% to 95% in Cameroon. It includes investment in the core, access, transmission components and energy equipment.
The project aims to provide first-time access to mobile telecommunications (voice and data) for rural populations in Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo.
If located in the EU, the project would not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. During appraisal it will be assessed whether the promoter and its contractors will comply with local national legislation and international best practice on environmental and social issues.
The project's operation is considered as belonging to the private sector. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement. During appraisal it will be assessed which components of investment costs will be eligible for EIB direct funding.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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