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WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 120,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 120,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 120,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/07/2016 : € 120,000,000
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

Summary sheet

Release date
2 March 2017
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/03/2017
20150698
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 120 million
EUR 270 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the 2016-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Hollandse Delta. The investment programme will focus on flood protection, wastewater treatment and other water management infrastructure.

The programme loan will finance the 2016-2021 investment programme of Waterschap Hollandse Delta, one of the 23 water authorities in the Netherlands in charge mainly of flood protection, regional water management and wastewater treatment. The investment programme will include primary dyke reinforcements and related flood protection structures along the selected sections of the 364 km of primary dykes under its responsibility between the river Haringvliet and the river Meuse, an area that lies in the south-west of the Province of Zuid-Holland. The programme will also entail wastewater treatment rehabilitation and maintenance works and construction works required for securing fresh water supply on Voorne and Goeree-Overflakkee islands as part of the alternative management of Haringvliet sluices.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU will be respected. The promoter will in such case, prior to utilising any EIB funds, be responsible for transmitting to the Bank the non-technical summary of the EIA for publication on the EIB's website. For any part of the project that may have an impact on a nature conservation site, the promoter will be required to inform the Bank on the mitigating measures required to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC, or 2014/24/EU where applicable, and/or 2004/17/EC , or 2014/25/EU where applicable, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Other links
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67716361
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67715065
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67716973
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67716359
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67714253
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Publication Date
15 Jul 2016
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67716360
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
174198551
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Publication Date
22 Nov 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
71914769
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Publication Date
31 Oct 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
64912678
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150698
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Other links
Summary sheet
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Data sheet
WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Netherlands: EU bank supports water safety and quality investment
Other links
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking dijk langs het Spui aan de kant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijktrajecten aan de zuidkant van de Hoeksche Waard.
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Spui bij Voorne Putten
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht - perceel 1
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van dijktrajecten aan de noordkant van de Hoeksche Waard
Related public register
15/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA - Versterking van vier dijkvakken bij het Eiland van Dordrecht.
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
22/11/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WATERSCHAP HOLLANDSE DELTA

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Related publications