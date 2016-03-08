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WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 42,229,729.73
Countries
Sector(s)
Panama : € 42,229,729.73
Water, sewerage : € 42,229,729.73
Signature date(s)
15/11/2017 : € 42,229,729.73
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA - Environmental assessment (Vol. 3) : Estudio de impacto ambiental categoria III - proyecto Saneamiento del sector de Burunga
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

Summary sheet

Release date
8 March 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/11/2017
20150672
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
MINISTERIO DE SALUD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
USD 50 million (EUR 47 million)
USD 300 million (EUR 284 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation supports the West Panama Sanitation Programme. It aims at extending sanitation services beyond the Panama Metropolitan area to the neighbouring province of West Panama on the western side of the Canal. The EIB loan will finance the first component of the programme i.e. design and construction of collectors and sewerage networks, including domestic connections, in Burunga (Arraiján District). The rest of the programme will be financed by the World Bank (WB) as the leading international financial institution (IFI), the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) and the Government of Panama (GoP).

The programme contributes to the Panama Government's efforts to improve pollution abatement and the country's environmental sustainability. It will benefit an estimated population of 62 000 people and will avoid the discharge of 28 500 m3 per day of untreated wastewater into the environment. It will also indirectly have a positive economic impact due to its proximity to the metropolitan area of Panama. The project is in line with the EIB Water Sector Lending Policy and is eligible for financing under the EIB Climate Action and Environment Facility (CAEF) as it contributes to environmental sustainability through pollution abatement, to underpin sustainable growth in the region.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project will have a very high positive environmental and social impact for the population of Panama. It will significantly reduce direct wastewater discharges into water bodies, thus contributing to improving public health and environmental conditions in the beneficiary area. The project's compliance with environmental and social principles of the EU, the EIB and the other IFIs, together with the applicable national environmental legislation and issues related to adaptation to climate change will be verified during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that the procurement of the project is carried out in line with the EIB Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA - Environmental assessment (Vol. 3) : Estudio de impacto ambiental categoria III - proyecto Saneamiento del sector de Burunga
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Other links
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA - Environmental assessment (Vol. 3) : Estudio de impacto ambiental categoria III - proyecto Saneamiento del sector de Burunga
Publication Date
21 Oct 2016
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
70629282
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150672
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Publication Date
24 Mar 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67801756
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150672
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Panama
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA - Environmental assessment (Vol. 3) : Estudio de impacto ambiental categoria III - proyecto Saneamiento del sector de Burunga
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Other links
Summary sheet
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Data sheet
WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Panama: USD 50 million EIB loan for water treatment
Other links
Related public register
21/10/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA - Environmental assessment (Vol. 3) : Estudio de impacto ambiental categoria III - proyecto Saneamiento del sector de Burunga
Related public register
24/03/2017 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - WEST PANAMA CITY SANITATION PROGRAMME - BURUNGA

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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