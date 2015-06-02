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SME & MIDCAP PIMA FLEET RENEWAL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 650,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 650,000,000
Credit lines : € 650,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/01/2016 : € 50,000,000
7/12/2016 : € 50,000,000
11/05/2016 : € 100,000,000
3/03/2016 : € 150,000,000
10/05/2016 : € 150,000,000
29/04/2016 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Banco Popular to finance SMEs in the farming and agri-food sector
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Spain: EIB provides EUR 600m in financing to renew road transport fleets and agricultural vehicles

Summary sheet

Release date
28 September 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/01/2016
20150602
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SME & MIDCAP PIMA FLEET RENEWAL II
ACCEPTABLE BANKS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Dedicated EIB loan to finance investments by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in fleet renewal, in collaboration with incentive programmes from Spain's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Environment and Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

The project concerns financing the renewal of road transport fleets in the private sector in Spain, including freight and passenger transport, as well as agricultural machinery, exclusively for SMEs and mid-caps.
The loan will be dedicated to financing the renewal of fleets with new models equipped with more modern technology, which are expected to lead to improved safety and working conditions, as well as to increased energy efficiency and protection of the environment.
The EIB financing will contribute towards public programmes promoted by the Spanish government supporting the renewal of transport fleets (Planes de Impulso al Medio Ambiente – PIMA), including PIMA Aire and PIMA Transporte.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with national and applicable EU legislation, as appropriate.

The Bank will require that projects financed under this operation comply with national and applicable EU legislation, as appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Banco Popular to finance SMEs in the farming and agri-food sector
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 600m in financing to renew road transport fleets and agricultural vehicles

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Spain: EIB lends EUR 150 million to Banco Popular to finance SMEs in the farming and agri-food sector
Related press
Spain: EIB provides EUR 600m in financing to renew road transport fleets and agricultural vehicles
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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