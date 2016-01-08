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SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 610,816,153.36
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 610,816,153.36
Energy : € 610,816,153.36
Signature date(s)
14/03/2017 : € 114,203,487.77
14/03/2017 : € 114,203,487.77
29/03/2016 : € 382,409,177.82
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Hub and Subsea Cables
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Blackhillock Substation Expansion - Environmental Statement
Related public register
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Caithness Converter Station
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Dounreay-Mybster 275 and 132 kV OHL
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Caithness Moray transmission link

Summary sheet

Release date
8 January 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/03/2016
20150580
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
SSE PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 671 million (GBP 500 million)
EUR 1559 million (GBP 1162 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers the promoter's investments to create additional power transmission capacity in Scotland. It comprises about 180 km of underground and subsea cable, 2 AC/DC converter stations, and the construction or reinforcement of 8 substations and 2 power transmission lines, in north-eastern Scotland.

This reinforcement of transmission infrastructure in the area will allow the interconnection of up to 1,200 MW of additional generation from renewable sources (primarily wind).

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns activities some of which fall under Annex I and others under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU). Construction of a 275 kV overhead line, subsea cables and converter stations have all been found to require an EIA, while other sub-projects have been screened out by the authorities due to their limited scope and impact.
It is not foreseen that there will be any significant adverse impact on any European conservation site (e.g. Natura 2000, Habitats or Birds Directives sites) in the project area. The typical potential impact during construction would be noise, dust, vibration, traffic disruption, and impact on sea floor, water quality, birds, fish and marine mammal populations.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
06/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Hub and Subsea Cables
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Blackhillock Substation Expansion - Environmental Statement
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Caithness Converter Station
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Dounreay-Mybster 275 and 132 kV OHL
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Caithness Moray transmission link

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Hub and Subsea Cables
Publication Date
6 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63746728
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Blackhillock Substation Expansion - Environmental Statement
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63747035
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
11 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
65209873
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Caithness Converter Station
Publication Date
8 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63746132
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Dounreay-Mybster 275 and 132 kV OHL
Publication Date
5 Mar 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63747034
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
130121691
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150580
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
06/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Hub and Subsea Cables
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Blackhillock Substation Expansion - Environmental Statement
Related public register
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Caithness Converter Station
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Dounreay-Mybster 275 and 132 kV OHL
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Other links
Summary sheet
SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Data sheet
SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Caithness Moray transmission link

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 500m EIB backing for Caithness Moray transmission link
Other links
Related public register
06/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Hub and Subsea Cables
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Blackhillock Substation Expansion - Environmental Statement
Related public register
11/03/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION
Related public register
08/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Caithness Converter Station
Related public register
05/03/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY TRANSMISSION - Dounreay-Mybster 275 and 132 kV OHL
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SSE CAITHNESS MORAY POWER TRANSMISSION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications