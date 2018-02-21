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RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 30,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Jordan : € 30,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 30,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/10/2018 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1 - DRAFT ESIA - to be replaced by final version when available
Related public register
23/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2018
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/10/2018
20150559
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S),HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF JORDAN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 30 million
EUR 1026 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Water, sewerage - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of: (i) a desalination plant in the Gulf of Aqaba producing 65 million cubic meters (MCM)/year of desalinated water for Aqaba, Jordan and Eilat, Israel; (ii) a brine and seawater pipeline linking the Red Sea with the Dead Sea discharging 235 MCM/year of brine and seawater to the Dead Sea; and (iii) hydropower plants on the brine and seawater pipeline.

The objective of the project is to have an improved water supply in the Aqaba (Jordan) and Eilat (Israel) regions by 2021 and at the same time to slow down the decline of the Dead Sea.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An environmental and social impact assessment has already been carried out under the World Bank's supervision. The EIB is carrying out a full update of this Environmental and Social Impact Assessment through Technical Assistance (TA) to identify remaining gaps and ensure the ESIA and Environmental and Social Management Plans comply with EIB standards and safeguards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Under ELM Guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Related documents
21/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1 - DRAFT ESIA - to be replaced by final version when available
23/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1 - DRAFT ESIA - to be replaced by final version when available
Publication Date
21 Feb 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82425040
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20150559
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1
Publication Date
23 Apr 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
79376632
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150559
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
Mediterranean countries
Countries
Jordan
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/02/2018 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1 - DRAFT ESIA - to be replaced by final version when available
Related public register
23/04/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1
Other links
Summary sheet
RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1
Data sheet
RED SEA DEAD SEA WATER PPP PHASE 1

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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