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ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 1,150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 1,150,000,000
Energy : € 1,150,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/02/2019 : € 250,000,000
12/11/2020 : € 400,000,000
13/12/2016 : € 500,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING

Summary sheet

Release date
9 December 2016
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/12/2016
20150516
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
ENEDIS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 1150 million
EUR 3225 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Energy - Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
Description
Objectives

ENEDIS' investments in advanced metering infrastructure during the period 2016-2019

The installation of smart meters and the development of remote control capabilities will allow remote readings, near real-time consumption information and better management of the network. The project aims to improve efficiency of the electricity distribution systems as well as customer information and awareness.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project comprises the installation of advanced electricity meters. Based on technical characteristics of the project it is unlikely that environmental impact assessment (EIA) will be required. The main potential impact on the environment is from the disposal of the old meters.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Publication Date
16 Dec 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67381446
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20150516
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Publication Date
26 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164576987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20150516
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/12/2016 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Related public register
26/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Other links
Summary sheet
ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING
Data sheet
ENEDIS ADVANCED METERING

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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